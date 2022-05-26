Cavan Biggio Rejoins Blue Jays in Los Angeles

The Blue Jays activated Cavan Biggio ahead of Thursday's game against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

The 27-year-old has been away from the team since he was placed on the Injured List in late April after testing positive for COVID-19. Infielder Vinny Capra was optioned to Triple A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

In 13 games in the big leagues this year, Biggio owns a .257 OPS with one hit in 23 at-bats. During a rehab and optional assignment with the Buffalo Bisons, though, Biggio posted a .462 on-base percentage and .841 OPS in 10 games, playing both infield and outfield.

“He’s done a great job, really the process here was getting at-bats, getting him comfortable, really competing every AB and he’s done that," Bisons manager Casey Candaele said on Blair and Barker . "He’s got a good command of a strike zone here, which he’s always had, and he’s hit some balls hard.”

The Blue Jays face three consecutive right-handed pitchers to begin the four-game set in Los Angeles, with Shohei Ohtani presenting a particularly tough challenge for Toronto's many righty bats. Biggio joins outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer as the only lefty bats currently on Toronto’s roster.