Cavan Biggio Rejoins Blue Jays in Los Angeles

By Mitch Bannon
 4 days ago

The Blue Jays activated Cavan Biggio ahead of Thursday's game against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

Cavan Biggio has been activated by the Blue Jays ahead of Thursday’s game in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old has been away from the team since he was placed on the Injured List in late April after testing positive for COVID-19. Infielder Vinny Capra was optioned to Triple A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

In 13 games in the big leagues this year, Biggio owns a .257 OPS with one hit in 23 at-bats. During a rehab and optional assignment with the Buffalo Bisons, though, Biggio posted a .462 on-base percentage and .841 OPS in 10 games, playing both infield and outfield.

“He’s done a great job, really the process here was getting at-bats, getting him comfortable, really competing every AB and he’s done that," Bisons manager Casey Candaele said on Blair and Barker . "He’s got a good command of a strike zone here, which he’s always had, and he’s hit some balls hard.”

The Blue Jays face three consecutive right-handed pitchers to begin the four-game set in Los Angeles, with Shohei Ohtani presenting a particularly tough challenge for Toronto's many righty bats. Biggio joins outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer as the only lefty bats currently on Toronto’s roster.

