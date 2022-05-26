19 dogs rescued from abusive breeding mill in abandoned NJ mansion

PATERSON, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Animal Control rescued 19 ailing dogs from a breeding mill based out of the basement of an abandoned mansion in Paterson on Tuesday, according to police.

Police believe the mill was run by squatters in the mansion. They have arrested one suspect, whose name has not yet been released.

The basement was riddled with signs of abuse. Feces littered the floor, claw marks indicated where dogs tried to escape and animals were kept in cages far too small for their size, according to police.

Several of the older dogs needed medical care after they were rescued, authorities said.

“Just a day ago, these 19 dogs were living in filth and squalor with the sole purpose of breeding,” wrote the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Facebook. “Today, they have a new lease on life, with thanks to rescue.”

The refuge is teaming up with the Second Chance Pet Adoption League to find homes for the dogs.

“Like most dogs from puppy mill/breeding situations they likely have no clue about housebreaking and will need some patience and crate-training as they adjust,” wrote the adoption agency on Facebook . “They all seem to be dog-friendly and were co-housed so another well-matched doggie companion in the home may help them learn the ropes as they settle in.”

Animal Control is conducting DNA tests to determine if the dogs rescued Tuesday are connected to other recent rescue operations in New York and New Jersey that involved German shepherds.

“Who did this? Paterson police have identified the man believed to have been squatting in the foreclosed estate. He is believed to be a repeat offender,” wrote the refuge in its Facebook post. “The dogs may be connected to the German shepherds that we have rescued throughout the past year — abandoned throughout New Jersey and New York.”