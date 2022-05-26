ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams once again on Celtics’ injury report

By Nick Friar
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6iOr_0frdezQh00

Although Marcus Smart made his return to the floor for Game 5, his status is in question for Game 6. Robert Williams is also questionable for Friday night. Time Lord continues to deal with his knee soreness, and Smart is still battling the ankle issue he sustained in Game 3.

If Smart doesn’t play, Derrick White will slide into the starting lineup, and Payton Pritchard would likely see an increase in minutes. Should Williams be a no-go, Grant Williams should slide into the starting five, but that might also lead to minutes for Daniel Theis.

Tyler Herro has missed the last two games for the Heat with a Groin strain, and he is questionable for Game 6. Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are all questionable, as well. Despite Miami’s lengthy injury report — which is how it’s been with the Heat for much of the season — Herro and Lowry are the only ones to miss a game this series.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Lakers Make Russell Westbrook Decision: NBA World Reacts

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made a decision on Russell Westbrook. According to a report, the storied NBA franchise intends to keep Russ on the roster for the 2022-23 season. "The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook," Bleacher Report tweeted. "LA refuses to give up 'additional assets' to send...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Max Strus
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers Coaching Hire

The Los Angeles Lakers put an end to their coaching search on Friday night, hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. Ham, 48, has been with the Bucks since 2018. Although this will mark his first stint as a head coach in the NBA, it'll be his second time around with the Lakers. He was an assistant from 2011-2013.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

NBA World Celebrating Carmelo Anthony On Sunday

Today is a pretty special day for Carmelo Anthony. Anthony has now turned 38 as he's another year older. He's one of the greatest players of this generation and has had one heck of a career since entering the NBA in 2003. He's a 10X NBA All-Star, NBA scoring champion,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClutchPoints

Warriors provide injury updates on Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. ahead of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors await to see who they will face in the NBA Finals. Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat takes place on Sunday. So, while Golden State prepares for the championship series, the organization hopes for some of its key players to return. The franchise provides an update for Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy