Marcus Smart, Robert Williams once again on Celtics’ injury report

Although Marcus Smart made his return to the floor for Game 5, his status is in question for Game 6. Robert Williams is also questionable for Friday night. Time Lord continues to deal with his knee soreness, and Smart is still battling the ankle issue he sustained in Game 3.

If Smart doesn’t play, Derrick White will slide into the starting lineup, and Payton Pritchard would likely see an increase in minutes. Should Williams be a no-go, Grant Williams should slide into the starting five, but that might also lead to minutes for Daniel Theis.

Tyler Herro has missed the last two games for the Heat with a Groin strain, and he is questionable for Game 6. Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are all questionable, as well. Despite Miami’s lengthy injury report — which is how it’s been with the Heat for much of the season — Herro and Lowry are the only ones to miss a game this series.