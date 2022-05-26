ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County sheriff's deputy shows picture of AR-15 to elementary kids during career day presentation

By Andrew Greenstein
 4 days ago

A Fort Worth elementary school and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are apologizing for a deputy's actions during a career day presentation.

The deputy was speaking to students Wednesday at Daggett Elementary School in Fort Worth.

It's unclear which grade level at the K-5 school actually attended the presentation.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says when a student asked the deputy which guns his bulletproof vest protects him from, he showed images from a Google search of AR-15s -- the same gun that was used to kill 19 kids at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde the previous day.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn says he takes full responsibility for the incident.

"The rifle photos were not a planned part of the deputy’s presentation and considering the events of this week in Uvalde, it was insensitive and a profound momentary lack of judgement," the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says in a statement.

A school employee shared the image with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram; and based on the search results, it appears that "AR-15" was used as the search term.

The image the deputy pulled up was titled, "Liberal's Guide to the Deadly AR-15."

Daggett Principal Kendall Miller sent a letter to parents following the incident.

"In light of recent events, the officer's presentation was insensitive, not suitable, and not condoned by Daggett Elementary and the Fort Worth ISD," wrote Miller. "Please know that we are taking this incident very seriously and are working internally with staff to prevent this from occurring again. I sincerely apologize for the situation."

