Field of Dreams tourists, officials mourn Ray Liotta's death

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

DYERSVILLE – One of the first things Mike Albert did when he arrived at the “Field of Dreams” movie site Thursday was walk to home-plate area and reminisce.

Albert, an avid fan of the movie, relived one of his favorite scenes — when actor Ray Liotta, playing Shoeless Joe Jackson, talks about the "thrill of the grass." As Albert stood near that exact spot Thursday, the line went through his head.

“You could just tell he played the game,” Albert, 68, said of Liotta.

Liotta was on the minds of a lot of people who visited the Dyersville diamond Thursday. One of the biggest stars in the 1989 movie filmed in Dubuque County, died this week at age 67. Liotta's publicist said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn't wake up Thursday morning. Liotta was an award-winning actor also famous for his role in "Goodfellas."

Liotta's Shoeless Joe character was a member of the 1919 Chicago White Sox and was banned from baseball after the team threw the World Series.

The movie also starred Kevin Costner, who plays an Iowa farmer who plows over his corn to build a baseball field for Jackson and other members of the banished team. Liotta provided one of the most memorable lines in the movie when he asked Costner's character, "Is this heaven?"

More: Yes, the Field of Dreams is a real place — and it's in Iowa. Here are 15 things you should know.

Fans quickly flooded the movie site's social media pages with condolences and tributes.

“That role meant so much,” said Roman Weinberg, the director of operations for Go The Distance , the company that owns and operates the Field of Dreams movie site. “It was so iconic in the movie that it means a lot to people.”

The role helped make Liotta famous, but Weinberg said the actor never returned to the farm or the field after filming concluded. The spot has since become a major tourist attraction. Major League Baseball hosted a game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees last season on a specially constructed field near the movie site. The game included a touching tribute from Costner before the first pitch.

More: When is the 2022 Field of Dreams Game? What you should know about this season's MLB game in Dyersville

MLB will host another game in Dyersville this summer when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet Aug. 11. Members of Major League Baseball and FOX Sports were touring the site Thursday in preparation for the game. News of Liotta's death quickly got around the site. Preparations are already being made to honor Liotta during the Reds-Cubs game.

"We're going to find some way to give a tribute to Ray in the broadcast," said Matt Gangl, the MLB coordinating director for FOX.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Field of Dreams tourists, officials mourn Ray Liotta's death

