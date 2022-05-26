Yankees sign RHP Shane Greene to a minor-league deal, assign him to Triple-A

On the same day Manny Banuelos was finally called up to the Major Leagues by the Yankees, the team re-united with another former pitching prospect.

The Yankees have signed RHP Shane Greene to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the RailRiders announced Thursday in a roster update.

Greene, 33, was the Yankees’ 15 th -round pick in 2009, but was dealt to Detroit in the three-way deal with Arizona in December 2014 that brought Didi Gregorius to the Bronx.

The righty was 5-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) with the Yankees in 2014 before the deal, but he found his niche in the bullpen and has a 4.50 ERA and 67 saves over nine seasons with the Yankees, Tigers, Braves and Dodgers.

Greene signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers over the winter, and had a 5.87 ERA in 7 2/3 innings over five appearances in Triple-A and made one scoreless two-inning appearance in MLB this year before being released on May 22.

