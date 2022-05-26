ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAN Sports Radio

Yankees sign RHP Shane Greene to a minor-league deal, assign him to Triple-A

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z97mJ_0frdeYnC00

On the same day Manny Banuelos was finally called up to the Major Leagues by the Yankees, the team re-united with another former pitching prospect.

The Yankees have signed RHP Shane Greene to a minor-league deal and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the RailRiders announced Thursday in a roster update.

Greene, 33, was the Yankees’ 15 th -round pick in 2009, but was dealt to Detroit in the three-way deal with Arizona in December 2014 that brought Didi Gregorius to the Bronx.

The righty was 5-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 15 games (14 starts) with the Yankees in 2014 before the deal, but he found his niche in the bullpen and has a 4.50 ERA and 67 saves over nine seasons with the Yankees, Tigers, Braves and Dodgers.

Greene signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers over the winter, and had a 5.87 ERA in 7 2/3 innings over five appearances in Triple-A and made one scoreless two-inning appearance in MLB this year before being released on May 22.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rhp#Triple A#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Major Leagues#Railriders#Era#Tigers#Braves#Dodgers#Twitter#Wfan#Audacy App#Social Media
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy