Ghost gun recovered near Brooklyn high school: sources

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A ghost gun was recovered close to a Bedford-Stuyvesant school on Thursday morning.

Police were alerted around 11 a.m. to a gun found inside of a black backpack on the perimeter of Brooklyn Academy High School at 832 Marcy Ave., authorities said.

Once officers arrived, school administrators received a tip that a 16-year-old boy had a gun.

However, when the 10th grader arrived at the school around 11 a.m., he was not carrying a backpack.

Eventually, school safety agents discovered the unloaded firearm inside a black backpack around the corner in front of a two-story home at 322 Putnam Ave., which sources told 1010 WINS was a ghost gun.

Department of Education spokesperson Jenna Lyle said in a statement that the DOE is "wholly committed to making sure our students, schools and communities are safe from gun violence."

"NYPD’s School Safety Agents immediately and safely recovered this item, which was found off campus, following a concern raised by a member of the school community – proof that when we come together as a community, we can make sure that dangerous weapons do not enter our schools," she said.

Lyle added that the department asks "all parents to continue to have conversations with their children about the consequences of carrying weapons to [school], and to ask caring adults at their child’s school for support if they have any concerns about their child."

Police said there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.