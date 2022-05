Memorial Day in Maine — this year on Monday, May 30 — is an occasion marked with solemnity and respect for those who have served the country, here and abroad, and for the communities that supported them. It is a day when citizens gather at harbors, bridges and cemeteries, and at monuments and in local parades to honor not just individuals, but the integrity of a legacy we share.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO