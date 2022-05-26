5/26/22 Waldschmidt Seeking Second Term As FDL County Sheriff
Today, May 25, 2022, I announce my bid for re-election to the Office of Fond du Lac County Sheriff. Serving as your sheriff for the past four years has been the highest honor of my professional career, and I’m eager for the opportunity to continue that service for a second term....
A 43-year-old Appleton woman being transported by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department died after she ‘exited’ a moving vehicle on a highway near Menasha, according to sheriff’s officials. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review they saw a minivan traveling in the left lane of Hwy. 441...
One person is in custody in connection with a weekend shooting that left a man injured in Wood County, police said. Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. Monday to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive.
FOX CROSSING, Wis. - Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was driving the vehicle through Fox Crossing, a town in Winnebego County, about 5:30 p.m. Monday when the incident occurred.
FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a car vs. semi crash on Highway 14 last week. Authorities said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Highway 14 near the intersection with Haight Farm Road. The victim, 28-year-old Kevin Jose Irias Martinez of Fitchburg, died of injuries he suffered in the crash, according...
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have reportedly found 73-year-old Robert Socha. According to officials, Socha has been located. There was no additional information provided. ORIGINAL: MISSING: 73-year-old Chilton man, ‘concern’ for his welfare. MONDAY 5/30/2022 5:30 a.m. CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A missing person alert has been...
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Menasha was arrested on his 4th OWI after a motorcycle crash that reportedly left his passenger injured. The Wisconsin State Patrol says that on May 29 around 3 p.m., a State Patrol Trooper responded to a motorcycle crash at County Highway K and County Highway NN in Manitowoc County. A 55-year-old woman was injured after falling off the motorcycle she was a passenger on.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Oshkosh was arrested following a fatal shooting on Memorial Day. The Oshkosh Police Department says on May 30 around 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting. The incident happened in the 300 block of Oxford Avenue. The victim was reportedly taken...
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in two water rescues efforts on Lake Winnebago Memorial Day. The first was to assist Calumet County with a capsized sailboat. Deputies were able to upright and secure the sailboat and it was towed back to a private residence. The occupant refused medical attention. The second water rescue occurred about 8:41 pm and involved a canoe that flipped over in front of N7206 Winnebago Drive in the Town of Fond du Lac. The occupant was getting a ride back to shore from a pontoon boat. Deputies were waiting for him on shore when he jumped off the pontoon boat about 50 yards from shore. Deputies eventually pulled him back to shore just after 10 pm. The 42-year-old Oshkosh man refused medical treatment and was arrested for operating a boat while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and felony bail jumping.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a person died Sunday in a lawn mower accident. Around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning the Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist with locating an individual who had not returned home. William Spurley, 70, of Montfort was found in...
Classes at Fond du Lac High School are cancelled today due to a potential threat. Fond du Lac Police learned Monday afternoon that students had received information on snap chat about “an 11th and 12th grader having a gun” and that the school “might get shot up tomorrow.” Fond du Lac Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Fleig made the decision to cancel classes given the events that have occurred over the past two weeks and to give police additional time to conduct a thorough investigation.
A Lamartine man and his cat were displaced by fire Sunday evening. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say their communications center got a call about smoke coming from the basement of a home at W8826 Highway 23 in the Town of Lamartine. Dennis Stahmann was able to make it out of his home with his cat. Damage to the home was minor but smoke damage displaced Stahmann for the evening. The cause of the blaze is being determined. Fire departments assisting at the scene included Lamartine, Eldorado, Rosendale, City of Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac Ambulance and RIT TEAM 1. The time of the fire call was 10:07 pm.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Dive teams are expected back out along Lake Michigan this morning after reports of a 26 year old who jumped in near DeLand park last night and never resurfaced. Sheboygan Police, the County Dive Team, A Helicopter, and the Drone Team working through the night trying to locate the individual. The search was called off around 3:30 this morning, and crews are expected back out around 8am to resume the search.
Bail is set at $20,000 cash each for two male suspects after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. 42-year-old Nicholas J. Bevan, who did not provide an address to the court, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Meth Waste, Meth with intent to Deliver and Knowingly Soliciting the purchase of Pseudoephedrine, while 32-year-old Anthony J. Carter of Manitowoc is charged with Purchasing Pseudoephedrine on behalf of another to manufacture Methamphetamine.
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department had to rescue nine people Sunday night whose pontoon boat nearly sank on Lake Winnebago. The Sheriff’s Communications Center got a call shortly before 8 pm from one of those that were on the pontoon saying two of their friends were unaccounted for. The pontoon boat operated by a 73-year-old Van Dyne man bottomed out in shallow water and began to take on water partially sinking. It happened near “Fraction Island” in the Town of Friendship where seven of nine were taken with the help of Good Samaritans that had boats and jet skis. The missing two safely made it to a nearby island known as “Long Point.” No injuries occurred. Eight of nine were 23 or 24 years old. The Sheriff’s Office got assistance from the DNR and a helicopter from a Coast Guard Air Station from Traverse City, Michigan.
(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
Two are dead and one is injured in two separate shootings that occurred in Milwaukee Friday night. The first shooting took place at around 2:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of W. Bonny Pl. A 36-year-old man was shot and killed at the scene, according to Milwaukee Police. A 33 year-old woman and a 22 year old man were taken into custody and two guns were recovered. Police say the incident appeared to be domestic violence related. Charges are currently pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorneys Office.
A large recreation expansion project in Stoughton is causing concern for farmers who use nearby land for their annual fair. Thousands share a meal together at Green Co. Breakfast on the Farm. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Over 4,000 community members gathered at Sunset Ridge Dairy Saturday morning for the...
