Brian Scalabrine discusses possibility of Warriors-Celtics Finals

It might be a bit too early to talk about NBA Finals matchups, but that didn’t stop Brian Scalabrine and 95.7 The Game's “Steiny & Guru” on Thursday afternoon.

The Warriors have a chance to close out the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night at Chase Center and the Boston Celtics could clinch the Eastern Conference Finals Friday night at The Garden. So, are we headed toward a Warriors-Celtics Finals? Scal discussed the possibility with Matt Steinmetz and Daryle “The Guru” Johnson.

“The Celtics are great defensively, but they’re great defensively against teams that wanna go iso,” Scalabrine said. “The Warriors are great offensively, but they’re playing against teams that can only guard one thing. … I’m looking forward to two great defensive teams, but also two very good offensive teams that have contrasting styles.”