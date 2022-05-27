ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Toronto police fatally shoot man seen carrying rifle near elementary school

By Leyland Cecco in Toronto
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VD44F_0frdapkH00
Police officers work at the scene where police shot a suspect who was walking down a city street carrying a gun, as four nearby schools were placed on lockdown, in Toronto. Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

Police in Toronto have shot and killed a man after he was spotted carrying a rifle near an elementary school, prompting an emergency lockdown for hundreds of students.

Officers responded to reports of a man, described as being in his late teens or early 20s, carrying a firearm in Scarborough’s Port Union area of the Canadian city about 1pm.

Witnesses told local media they heard three gunshots and then saw police attempting to revive the man.

The police chief, James Ramer, told reporters Thursday afternoon that the event was “isolated” and there was no further threat to public safety, but that police would increase patrols in the area.

“Due to the proximity to a school, I certainly understand the trauma and how traumatic this must have been for staff, students and parents, given the recent events that have happened in the United States,” he said.

The scare comes as the US reckons with its worst school shooting in a decade . Two days ago, 19 children and two teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Ramer said he was unable to comment further on the incident because the province’s Special Investigations Unit will conduct an investigation.

The police watchdog intervenes whenever an officer fires at or kills a civilian.

The Toronto district school board said two schools – Charlottetown Junior public school and Centennial Road Junior public school – went into “hold and secure” mode. Two other schools – Joseph Howe Senior public school and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute – went into lockdown.

A spokesperson for the school board said it didn’t appear a nearby school was linked to the incident.

• On 27 May investigators recovered a pellet gun from the scene of the fatal shooting.

Comments / 298

Mike Mccormick
4d ago

If he had a gun then the officers did the right thing. I would take that shot every time. Anybody who has a gun walking towards a school isn't there to hunt deer etc.

Reply(41)
102
Independent life
4d ago

So, his only crime was having a rifle, NEAR a school, not actually at the school? Did they try to question him at all or just shoot first?

Reply(23)
42
Thomas Westberry
4d ago

with what happened in Texas, it is not smart to Walk by a school with a rifle. rifles are meant for deer hunting. if he was pointing the rifle at the cops, the the punishment was right.

Reply(4)
16
The Guardian

The Guardian

