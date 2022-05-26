Norma Hanson

Christy Jo Rikli, 51, of Red Wing, Minnesota died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic-Methodist Campus in Rochester surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 1, 1971, in Auburn, Nebraska to Daryl and Peggy Long. She attended school in Peru, Nebraska and graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, Nebraska in 1989. She attended Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska graduating in 1993. On May 15, 1993, she was united in marriage to Tom Rikli at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. They lived in Kearney, Nebraska for several years where she worked for the Kearney Hub newspaper. In 1997, they moved to Red Wing and shortly thereafter welcomed the birth of their beloved children, Alexa Noelle and Joshua Thomas, who remained her pride and joy throughout her life.

RED WING, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO