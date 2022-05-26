Norma Hanson

Norma Lou Hanson, 76, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Red Wing. She was born October 11, 1945, in Red Wing, to Norman and Anna Lou (Voth) Lohman. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and was a 1964 graduate of Red Wing...
Marvin Henry Ehlers, 82, of Mazeppa, Minnesota, died suddenly Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home. He was born in Red Wing, Minnesota on November 8, 1939, to Osmar and Effie (Cordes) Ehlers. He attended Zumbrota Schools and graduated in 1957. He helped on the family farm during his childhood...
County offices closed for Memorial Day. Goodhue County Board of Adjustment special meeting, 5 p.m., Government Center. Red Wing Heritage Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m. Red Wing Arts and Culture Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers and virtual. Monday, June 6. Red Wing School Board workshop, 5 p.m., J Pod...
The bloodmobile will be in Cannon Falls at St. Pius V Church in Cannon Falls on Tuesday, June 7, from 1-7 p.m. It will return to Cannon Falls on Friday, June 17, at the Mayo Clinic Health System from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. First Lutheran Church in Red Wing...
Christy Jo Rikli, 51, of Red Wing, Minnesota died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic-Methodist Campus in Rochester surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 1, 1971, in Auburn, Nebraska to Daryl and Peggy Long. She attended school in Peru, Nebraska and graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, Nebraska in 1989. She attended Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska graduating in 1993. On May 15, 1993, she was united in marriage to Tom Rikli at the First United Methodist Church in Auburn. They lived in Kearney, Nebraska for several years where she worked for the Kearney Hub newspaper. In 1997, they moved to Red Wing and shortly thereafter welcomed the birth of their beloved children, Alexa Noelle and Joshua Thomas, who remained her pride and joy throughout her life.
Join Anderson Center Visitor Associate Laurie Andrews for a guided walking tour of the Anderson Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Tower View. Tours will take visitors through the Anderson Center’s main building annex, which includes gallery and studio spaces, as well as the historic Tower View barn. Visitors will make an outdoor loop through the Tower View campus for stops outside of Anderson family home, the icehouse and greenhouse, the north studios, the granary printmaking studio, the shed studios, the chicken coop studio and Universal Music Center.
Thank You “No Mow May” Red Wingers. As many of you know, the City of Red Wing joined with cities from across our nation to allow lawns to grow to 6 inches or less from May 1 until June 1. Many outdoor enthusiasts did this to give our springtime pollinators, like native honeybees, butterflies, and other creatures a chance to thrive and fertilize our produce fruits and vegetables, seeds, and plants, like our gorgeous garden flowers.
All-season long Red Wing has been one of those teams that scores in bunches. Not too often do the Wingers peck away with single runs at a time. Once a couple runners get on base, the Wingers more often than not begin stringing together hits and score multiple runs in an inning.
Comments / 0