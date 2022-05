A warm and breezy day is expected, but storm chances could soon return to the metro. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system is ejecting into the northern high plains on Tuesday morning with a slow-moving cold front entering central and southern Kansas. This front will move into part of northern Oklahoma later Tuesday night with increasing thunderstorm chances near and ahead of the boundary. A very small chance for a few storms will remain Tuesday morning along the OK-KS state line region, but higher chances occur later Tuesday nights.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO