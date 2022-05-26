ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson sit top of QB pressure scale I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL season is around the corner and several quarterbacks are...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Report

A legendary NFL quarterback believes Colin Kaepernick could be a nice fit for a team in 2022. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders this week. Legendary NFL quarterback Warren Moon showed his support for Kaepernick in an interview this week.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Girlfriend Video

Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week. The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas. Manziel had a message for his critics. “Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Was Arrested Monday Morning

Earlier this morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some troubling news. According to a report, a Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. Travis Jonsen, who's competing for a spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

USFL Week 7: New Orleans Breakers-Michigan Panthers top plays

Week 7 of the USFL season continues Saturday with a matchup between the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) and the Michigan Panthers (1-5), and we've got you covered from start to finish on FS1. In the early window, the New Jersey Generals became the first USFL team to clinch a postseason...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Generals ride defense, running game to spot in USFL playoffs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — At the lectern, Mike Riley sat down between running back Darius Victor and cornerback Dravon Askew-Henry, and admired a blue envelope handed to him by a United States Football League official. "Would you look at that?" Riley told Victor. "That’s our invitation," Victor said. "Our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Marcellus Wiley
FOX Sports

Cowboys rookie OL Tyler Smith draw comparison to Larry Allen

Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is already turning heads with his new team — and drawing comparisons to one of the best guards in NFL history. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he sees some similarities between Smith — the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tulsa — and NFL legend Larry Allen, one of the physically strongest players to ever grace the field.
TULSA, OK
FOX Sports

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

DALLAS (AP) — Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25. Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent. “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Bo Scarbrough boosts Stallions' offense in playoff-clinching win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz wanted folks sitting inside the media conference room at Protective Stadium to know that he’s happy. He’s happy his team came from behind to beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16 on Sunday. He’s happy that his team improved to 7-0, and he’s happy his team became the second to earn entry into the playoffs before Memorial Day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX Sports

Why haven’t Niners named Trey Lance their starter?

The San Francisco 49ers appear to remain unclear on who's going to man the ship for them next season. They have two quarterbacks who believe they possess No. 1 abilities, but can only designate one to guide their crew to its desired promised land. And after giving up a number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football
FOX Sports

Bolden, Scarbrough and a pair of linemen shine in Stallions' win

What looked like a potential blowout on paper instead turned into a brawl Sunday, with the Birmingham Stallions barely having the horses to overcome a plucky effort from the Pittsburgh Maulers, eventually winning 26-16 to keep the USFL's only undefeated season intact. Skip Holtz’s Stallions entered the game 6-0 and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

The Match: Everything you need to know

Practice is underway for the four NFL quarterbacks partaking in The Match at The Wynn Las Vegas on June 1. The 12-hole exhibition will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET. Veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will square off against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a charity golf event that has raised $33 million and donated 12 million meals to Feeding America since its debut in 2018, according to the Bills.
NFL
FOX Sports

Who is the best wide receiver in college football right now?

Week 1 of the 2022-23 college football season is right around the corner, and with a ton of blue-chip wide receiver talent taken in this year's NFL Draft, there's a new crop of speedsters looking to carve out a name for themselves this fall. Let's take a look at the...
NFL
FOX Sports

Golf odds: The Match lines, best bet; Brady, Rodgers face Mahomes, Allen

Old school will take on the young guns as NFL veterans Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will tee it up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match golf challenge on Wednesday at Wynn Las Vegas golf course. The 12-hole exhibition will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels leaving 'Patriot Way' behind

Josh McDaniels is about to embark on his second stint as an NFL head coach, after being hired by the Las Vegas Raiders in January. And as a former New England Patriots offensive coordinator, McDaniels will aim to find a level of success that Bill Belichick disciples — including himself — have often failed to reach.
NFL
FOX Sports

USFL Helmet Cam: Maulers' punt return

Have you ever wanted to know what it looks like to return a punt? Look no further! Look through the eyes of Maulers' Isiah Hennie as he returns a punt.
FOOTBALL
FOX Sports

Dwyane Wade I No. 19 I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

The all time face of the Miami Heat, Dwyane Wade is No. 19 on Nick Wright’s Top 50 list. Wade is Miami's all time leader in eight different offensive categories, including points (21,556) and assists (4,310). Wade was known for his hard-charging style of play and an ability to convert tough layups and finish around the rim, often through contact. He also proved to be a ferocious defender, making the NBA's All-Defensive Team three times and utilizing his innate ability to block shots despite his size. “The Flash” won three championships, including two with LeBron James.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

USFL Week 7: New Jersey Generals-Tampa Bay Bandits top plays

Week 7 of the USFL season is here, and kicking it off is a thrilling matchup between the New Jersey Generals (5-1) and the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3). The game carries major playoff implications, as the Generals can clinch a postseason berth — with three regular-season games to go, no less — with a victory.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy