Local kids participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials

NY MILLS – The Village of New York Mills remembered its fallen service members Monday beginning with a service at the fireman’s monument. This was promptly followed by a parade that started on Elm Street and proceeded down Main Street. NY Mills Mayor Ernie Talerico said it felt...
DEERFIELD, NY - This Memorial Day weekend we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country. Sunday, outside the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club on Cosby Manor Road in Deerfield, they remembered their fallen members - many of whom served in the military - with a memorial service.
ROME, N.Y. - Moments of silence were held across the nation Monday. In Rome, at the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial, dozens gathered to honor the fallen and remind everyone what Memorial Day really signifies. “I know on Memorial Day you're with your friends and your family... please share the true...
FRANKFORT, NY - With Memorial Day weekend comes the unofficial start to summer, and that means it's time to start planting your garden. That's exactly what they were doing in the Village of Frankfort Sunday, as a group of volunteers began setting up a community garden in the park near the Frankfort Public Library.
ILION, NY - In Ilion Memorial Day, the community gathered at the Elks Lodge to remember their fallen service members and to recognize two Central Valley Academy students who have been accepted into the Naval Academy. Members of the Elks lodge raised their glasses in remembrance of those who never...
MARCY, N.Y. - One Sergeant officer and four inmates were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after an incident involving an unknown drug. Police tell NewsChannel 2 that a Sergeant in the Marcy Correctional Facility was administered Narcan and rushed to a local hospital. Four inmates were also sent to...
UTICA, NY – Utica’s Memorial Day parade returned Monday, after a 3-year absence. Genesee Street was filled with families, marching bands, and plenty of red, white, and blue. The parade kicked off in front of St. Elizabeth’s hospital and made its way to the Parkway Recreation Center.
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are looking for a suspect after a man walked into St. Luke’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Around 4:30 Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to St. Luke's Hospital for a man who had been struck in the arm and knee. Upon further investigation, police determined...
OLD FORGE, N.Y - Before we know it, school will be out and parents will be looking for ways to expand their children’s horizons during the summer months. Illusionist Leon Etienne will bring his Magic Rocks! Magic Camp to Old Forge for the summer of 2022. He calls it bringing Hogwarts to the Adirondacks.
FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
MARCY, N.Y. - Five correction officers are being treated after police say two inmates pretended to be unresponsive to attack the officers. Police say the officers entered the cell to render first aid but were assaulted by the inmates. One officer suffered a broken tibia and is undergoing emergency surgery.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. - The annual memorial day parade kicked off Sunday in Richfield Springs on Route 20. Area Veterans, Junior ROTC Students, and more all took part in the parade which ended with a service honoring the fallen. After the parade, Richfield Veterans Club hosted a chicken barbecue to...
WHITESBORO, N.Y. - Whitesboro Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday morning on Elm Street. Crews were called to 11 Elm Street around 10:04 a.m. in the Village of Whitesboro. Firefighters were met with heavy smoke and heat coming from the second-story window of the home. The fire chief...
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - New Hartford police are asking for public help in an investigation that resulted in a woman being dragged through a parking lot during a robbery. Around 10:40 p.m. Friday evening, police say a woman had her items forcibly taken from her by a passenger in another vehicle in the Cliff's gas station parking lot on Genesee Street.
WATERVILLE, N.Y. - Multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the May 28 TAKE 5 Evening drawing were sold in Waterville. One prize-winning ticket worth $19,739.50 was sold at Stewart’s Shops located on 124 W Main Street. Another ticket worth the same amount was sold at the 7-Eleven located on...
