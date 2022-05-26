OSHKOSH – Two women who police believe are human trafficking victims were found at an Oshkosh business after police executed a search warrant.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department , detectives have been investigating Oriental Spa, 1000 Oregon St. Video surveillance at the business found only men entering and leaving the building.

Staff from the Oshkosh-based nonprofit organization Damascus Road Project assisted with providing services for the victims, police said.

Oshkosh police also executed a search warrant at a nearby residence where the women were living, and Manitowoc police served a search warrant at the home of Oriental Spa's owners in Manitowoc.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Oshkosh Police Department asks anyone with information to call 920-236-5700. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or through the P3 App.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Police say they found 2 human trafficking victims at Oshkosh business Oriental Spa