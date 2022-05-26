ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal Consider Summer Move for Manchester City Defender

By Freddie Pye
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvAB7_0frdVsr300

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are considering making a summer move for Manchester City's versatile defender, Oleksandr Zinchenko, according to new information this week.

After Manchester City secured their fourth Premier League title in the last five seasons, the full focus now turns towards refreshing the squad for the forthcoming 2022/2023 season - Pep Guardiola's seventh at the Etihad Stadium.

While incoming transfers will almost certainly excite supporters the most - none more so than the pending arrival of Erling Haaland next month - a number of departures could also be on the agenda in the coming weeks.

One such name who could fall under the category of uncertain members of Manchester City's first-team squad is Ukrainian international, Oleksandr Zinchenko - who has failed to nail down a starting spot at left-back this season.

According to the information of Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail , Premier League side Arsenal - managed by Manchester City's former assistant coach Mikel Arteta - are now considering a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko.

IMAGO / PA Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08vAYq_0frdVsr300

Gaughan insists however that it remains to be seen whether the London club turn their interest and consideration into a formal bid, and whether the player himself wants to move south or away from the Etihad Stadium this summer.

IMAGO / Xinhua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bC6pG_0frdVsr300

IMAGO / News Images

From the viewpoint of Pep Guardiola's former assistant manager Mikel Arteta, Jack Gaughan reports that the Spanish head coach at the Emirates Stadium may view Oleksandr Zinchenko as a midfielder - the position in which he operates in when representing his country.

Manchester City are expected to be in the market for a new full-back during the upcoming summer transfer window, however it is currently unknown whether they are focusing their attention on either the right or left of their defensive line.

Should Oleksandr Zinchenko remain at the club, then officials at the Etihad Stadium may deem it necessary to recruit at right-back, and allow for Joao Cancelo to operate largely as a left-back for the 2022/2023 campaign - enabling a new name to develop and learn alongside Kyle Walker at right-back.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Kyle Walker
CNBC

Real Madrid beats Liverpool 1-0 for 14th European Cup title

Real Madrid became European champion for a record-extending 14th time after beating Liverpool 1-0 in a Champions League final on Saturday. The match started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France. The chaos was blamed on people trying to get into the stadium without...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Arsenal#London Club#Etihad Stadium#Ukrainian#The Daily Mail#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

OFFICIAL: Newcastle complete most important signing of the summer, land Dan Ashworth

It’s about damn time, man. Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion have finally settled their dispute and agreed on a proper compensation to bring Dan Ashworth to Tyneside. As the clubs are reporting, it’s a private and confidential agreement that will remain confidential for the time being, and that is still subject to and pending approval by the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy