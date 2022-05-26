ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sununu to veto NH's U.S. congressional map. State Supreme Court will take over.

By Holly Ramer
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wj75I_0frdVpCs00

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court will redraw the state's congressional map after the Legislature's latest, last-ditch effort failed Thursday to win over Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

New Hampshire is one of a few states yet to finalize new U.S. House districts as required every 10 years to reflect population changes. Democrats currently hold both seats, and while Republicans control the Legislature, they have struggled to pass what Sununu has referred to a fairness "smell test."

Both the House and Senate passed a plan in March that would have given the GOP a strong advantage in the 1st District, but Sununu promised to veto it. A House-passed plan that would have clumped together communities along the I-93 corridor later failed in the Senate, leading to a third plan that was approved Thursday in both chambers.

Stay connected to local news:Download the Seacoastonline mobile app

"I believe it is the compromise New Hampshire needs going forward for the next 10 years," said state Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester.

Sununu quickly said he will veto the bill, however, in part because it puts both U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster into the 2nd District.

"The citizens of New Hampshire will not accept this map," he said. "Our races have to be fair, which is why I will veto this map."

Under the latest plan, the 1st District would have covered the southeast corner of the state and be tilted slightly toward Republicans, while the 2nd District would have covered the western half of the state and the north country and become slightly more Democratic. More than two dozen towns and cities comprising nearly a third of the state's population would have switched districts, including Manchester.

Real estate:'Cooler heads' in Seacoast housing market? Here's what to expect if buying or selling

Instead, the state Supreme Court will step in. In a ruling this month, the court said it will use the existing districts as a benchmark and employ a "least change" approach. That could mean adopting a map favored by Democrats that would move a single town — Hampstead — from the 1st District to the 2nd.

Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, called the GOP plan one of the majority's most blatant examples of extremism.

"Once again, they're out of step with their own governor, out of step with the people of New Hampshire," she said at a news conference ahead of the votes. "It's probably one of the best reflections of their tin ear to the folks they've been elected to serve."

The plan passed the House by only five votes. By the same slim margin, the House on Thursday also killed another bill Sununu had promised to veto.

That bill, modeled after legislation filed in multiple states, would have given parents greater oversight over their child's curriculum, participation in clubs and conversations with staff.

The bill had passed the Senate 14-10 along party lines. Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, argued against it, saying teachers already are "looking over their shoulders" thanks to a new law regulating classroom discussion of race and other topics.

"Now, we're going to impose another requirement that questions whether educators can have a discussion with a student without reporting on it to parents," he said. "It is one more ice cube being added to the chilling effect of our actions on New Hampshire educators."

Rep. Melissa Blasek, R-Merrimack, pushed back against criticism that the bill would force teachers to "out" LGBTQ students to potentially abusive parents and said she equates parental rights to gun rights.

"There are criminals, yes. And one of the primary purposes of government is to punish wrongdoing," she said. "But restricting rights from law-abiding parents and gun owners does not prevent criminals from participating in criminal activities."

Gun background checks legislation fails

As for guns, the House also rejected an effort to reintroduce failed legislation would have required criminal background checks prior to commercial firearms sales.

Rep. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, said there have been dozens of mass shootings nationwide since the bill was defeated in March, including the recent shootings at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, a church in Southern California and a school in Uvalde, Texas.

"It is imperative that we act, and act now to curb the flow of blood running toward us," she said.

"We can do hard things. We can make a change so we don't have to live like this."

Her remarks were met with booing from some of her colleagues. The jeering turned to applause for Rep. Terry Roy, a Deerfield Republican who argued that voters don't want further gun control.

"We should not ever, ever use tragedy to push legislation," he said.

State Rep. Debra Altschiller is the wife of Howard Altschiller, Seacoast Media Group's executive editor.

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Senate clears the name of accused witch

State senators on Thursday agreed to officially clear the name of a woman they described as the last person yet to be exonerated after the Salem Witch Trials. While debating its nearly $50 billion budget, the Senate adopted an amendment from Methuen Sen. Diana DiZoglio adding Elizabeth Johnson Jr. to the resolution officially clearing the names of those wrongfully accused of witchcraft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Hampshire State
WCAX

Island chapel dating to 1800 off NH to get preservation work

RYE, N.H. (AP) — A nonprofit group is getting money to help preserve a 19th-century chapel on an island off New Hampshire. Star Island Corporation received the grants in support of work to preserve the Gosport Chapel on Star Island. The group received a $10,000 grant from 1772 Foundation in cooperation with N.H. Preservation Alliance and another $10,000 from Cogswell Benevolent Trust.
RYE, NH
whdh.com

Charlie Baker vetoes immigrant license access bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday vetoed a bill making immigrants without legal status eligible to seek state-issued driver’s licenses, saying the Registry of Motor Vehicles, an agency that he oversees, doesn’t have the ability to verify the identities of potential applicants. Following years of advocacy...
BOSTON, MA
capitolwolf.com

Another Illinois man charged in Capitol riot

Another Illinois resident has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after being arrested this week. Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Bokoski was arrested Wednesday on a criminal complaint charging him with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and unlawfully entering a restricted government building. A federal magistrate judge ordered him released on his own recognizance.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Soucy
Person
Chris Sununu
leominsterchamp.com

Massachusetts House passes FY23 budget, makes targeted investments to support families

The last week of April, the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed its Fiscal Year 2023 budget. This budget responsibly responds to the needs of residents and makes targeted investments to support families in the Commonwealth. Funded at $49.73 billion, the House’s FY23 budget continues its strong commitment to cities and towns, and includes significant investments in health care, education, housing, and workforce development, among other priorities.
LEOMINSTER, MA
WPFO

Republican candidate for Maine House apologizing for offensive post

A Republican candidate for the Maine House of Representatives is apologizing for pushing a debunked conspiracy theory about the Texas school shooter. Heather Anne Sprague is running for House District 43, which represents Cushing, Thomaston, and other parts of the Midcoast. On Wednesday, she posted a false claim on Facebook...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Baker vetoes bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses

BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed a bill Friday that would have given driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants. A two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate overrides his veto.  "I cannot sign this legislation because it requires the Registry of Motor Vehicles to issue state credentials to people without the ability to verify their identity. The Registry does not have the expertise or ability to verify the validity of many types of documents from other countries," Baker wrote in a letter. "Consequently, a standard Massachusetts driver's license will no longer confirm that a person is who they say they...
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

These Are the 20 Most Populated New Hampshire Towns

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in all of New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turned out that the least-populated town in all of New Hampshire was the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and varying debris remain from the place that once was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Legislature#Gun Control#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Legislative#Nh#Concord#House#Democrats#Republicans#Gop#Seacoastonline
VTDigger

Lawyer suspended for 15 months on five counts of misconduct

Caledonia County attorney William W. Cobb was reprimanded Tuesday by a hearing panel convened by Vermont’s Professional Responsibility Program. Cobb is also the probate judge in Caledonia County. The panel, operating under the authority of the Vermont Supreme Court, imposed a 15-month suspension of Cobb’s license to practice law...
WHAV

Federal Judge Sends Methuen Gang Member to Prison 11 Years for Gun and Drug Sales

A 32-year-old member of the Trinitarios street gang was sentenced last Thursday in federal court in Boston in connection with trafficking firearms, ammunition, cocaine and fentanyl. Arismendy Gil-Padilla, also known as “Flow,” of Methuen, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 11 years in prison and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Founder of longstanding Maine record store chain steps down

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The founder of a Maine music chain has stepped down, bringing new leadership to a fixture on the New England record store circuit. Brett Wickard founded Bull Moose in 1989 when he was a student at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. He is staying on as chair of the chain’s board of directors, but plans to focus on growing his retail software management company, the Bangor Daily News reported.
BRUNSWICK, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WMUR.com

What's the best campground in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Summer is right around the corner! And we want to make the most of it this year by taking advantage of New Hampshire's great outdoors. But with so many places to go...
NECN

Boston's Latest COVID Wastewater Data 1 of ‘Hopeful Signs' Amid Surge

Massachusetts has been dealing with a new surge of COVID-19 for the past several weeks, with 12 of the state's 14 counties now considered high risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Boston area's sewer system, however, is exhibiting hopeful...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The state of Massachusetts is officially in a drought

Not all droughts are the same, and there are numerous ways to measure a drought in a given area. There are hydrological droughts where water tables are really low, meteorological droughts where it just hasn't rained in an extended amount of time, and agricultural droughts where the amount of rain is so low it create poor growing conditions — especially for farming.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy