Sap Sua to Open Brick-and-Mortar

By Amber D. Browne
 4 days ago

A Vietnamese restaurant concept that has been serving up dishes in pop-up events across the Denver Metro area is now planning to open a brick-and-mortar location. Sap Sua is tentatively expected to open at an undisclosed location in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood by the end of 2022, according to a Westword article .

Husband and wife team, Anthony and Anna Nguyen , developed the Sap Sua concept after moving to Longmont from California about two years ago.

The Sap Sua Instagram account has a plethora of photos dedicated to sharing a glimpse of menu offerings. One menu option featuring fresh flavors could include chrysanthemum salad with avocado, cucumber, peanuts, and cane sugar vinaigrette. Another dish is Bắp Cải Luộc, which is boiled cabbage with a sauce created with hard-boiled eggs, fish sauce, and bird’s eye chili served with steamed rice.

One dessert dish offered at pop-ups is sữa đặc panna cotta, which is sweetened condensed milk, almond granita, lychee, and longan. Sap Sua will also reportedly offer pastries with a French influence.

