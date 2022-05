JACKSON, MI – Pride flags and people will once again line the streets of downtown Jackson this year for the annual Pride Festival. The day-long event is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in Horace Blackman Park in downtown Jackson. The first festival was put on by the Jackson Pride Center in 2018, and this is the first time the event has taken place in-person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

