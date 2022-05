Imagine there’s no highway. It’s easy if you try. The city Department of Transportation has announced a big-time multi-agency effort to “re-imagine” the Cross Bronx Expressway, with the help of the state Department of Transportation, the city Planning Department and (wait for it) the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The effort to possibly send the hated highway straight to hell will be funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which handed out plenty of cash to local communities to look at tearing down urban freeways in the Infrastructure and Investment Act of 2021.

