2021 Water Quality Report for The Village of Manchester. This report covers the drinking water quality for the Village of Manchester for the 2021 calendar year. This information is a snapshot of the quality of the water that we provided to you in 2021. Included are details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and state standards.

