Chili, NY

Emmanuela Bevilacqua

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChili – Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at age 92. Born in Miglionico, Italy and came to America in 1970. Predeceased by her husband,...

westsidenewsny.com

westsidenewsny.com

Esther L. Fiege (Hutchinson)

Ogden – Saturday, May 28, 2022 at age 86. Predeceased by her husband, Alfred; grandsons, Robert Stultz and Ryan Brooks; and son-in-law, Bill Stultz. Survived by her children, Joyce (Tom) Brooks, Donna Stultz, Randy (Cindy), James (Tamara), Andrea (Don) Scott and Bradley (Julie); grandchildren, Kyle, Cheryl, Scott (Kristine), James (Whitney), Amanda, Laura (Jeremy), Michael (Rebecca), Jessica (Andrew), McKenzie, Eli, Gavin, Riley and Lily; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Easton, Jackson, Jordan, Parker, Nikolas and Oliver; sisters, Elizabeth Trim and twin sister, Emily Vandersteur; and many nieces and nephews. Esther was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Chili, the Country Twirlers and a member of the Women’s Service Board at the Fairport Baptist Home.
OGDEN, NY
westsidenewsny.com

James K. Merkel

Hilton – May 27, 2022, age 79. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Diane; children, Ken (Tracy) & Jeff (Mary) Merkel and Kristine (John) McGrath; brothers, Tom & Steve (Jill) Merkel; sister, Carol (Dan) Strong; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Deloris (Neil) Belair & Kathy (Ron) Soule; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.
HILTON, NY
westsidenewsny.com

July Fourth performances return to Morgan Manning House

The Morgan Manning House in Brockport will be hosting the Old Fashioned Fourth events again this year. This summer marks the return of the Brockport Community Choir and the Brockport Community Concert Band to the festivities, and Choir Director Liz Banner and Band Director Shawn Halquist are inviting musicians to join them for the event.
BROCKPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

OFC presents The Wizard of Oz at The Old Farm Café

OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, presents The Wizard of Oz, an immersive, in-person production featuring professional actors. Performances will be held at OFC’s new café and coffee shop, The Old Farm Café, June 24 through 26. Ten generations have grown up loving this classic...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Margaret A. McGrath Charitable Foundation awards $93,000 in scholarships to 16 local students

The Margaret A. McGrath Charitable Foundation has awarded 16 scholarships totaling $93,000 to local students for the 2022-2023 academic school year. The Foundation offers two types of scholarships to residents of the Towns of Sweden and Hamlin. The Philip and Margaret Dollard Business Scholarship is awarded to those majoring in Business and the Marie Dollard McGrath Elementary Education Scholarship is awarded to those majoring in elementary education. Scholarships are for undergraduate and graduate degrees.
SWEDEN, NY
westsidenewsny.com

National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosts Wellness Conference

Sixty families came to Rochester from all over the country to attend the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) 2022 Fire Hero Family Wellness Conference. The conference was held at the Double Tree by Hilton in Henrietta from May 17 through 20, and included seminars, workshops, and community visits to area highlights.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Return to in-person shopping at the Brockport Ecumenical Food Shelf

The Brockport Ecumenical Food Shelf, located at 14 State Street in the basement of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, is planning to reopen for in-person shopping on Thursday, June 2. There will still be delivery, by appointment, for those who are uncomfortable or unable to shop in-person. Additional volunteers are...
BROCKPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Brockport Lions install fence at Vets Club

The Brockport Lions installed over 70 feet of fence at the Brockport Vets Club, replacing posts and sections and adding a final paint job after a wind storm destroyed the fence in November. Pictured are Lions Dave Moore and Charlie Deacon adding some painting finishing touches to the fence so it was ready for the Memorial Day holiday at the Vets Club in Brockport.
BROCKPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Town Hall event in Hamlin provides outreach to area veterans

On Saturday, May 14, a Veteran’s Town Hall was held at the VFW Post in Hamlin. The Veterans Outreach Center, in conjunction with local town and county officials, provided the event free to all veterans. According to Monroe County Legislator Jackie Smith, “This event was designed to address the...
HAMLIN, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Rochester Heart Ball raises more than $270,000 to improve community health

Hundreds of community leaders joined together on the evening of May 21 to help create a healthier community. The American Heart Association brought people back together for the annual Rochester Heart Ball. The event, held at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, celebrated the American Heart Association’s mission and raised more than $270,000.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton seniors sign to play collegiate sports

At a ceremony on May 20 at Hilton High School, several seniors were recognized for their plans to play collegiate sports, celebrated for being both scholars and athletes, and thanked for their contributions to the Hilton sports program. Those recognized were:. •Cole Loewke, boys lacrosse, Alfred University/D3. •Kayla Anstett, girls...
HILTON, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Boater rescued from Lake Ontario

On May 20, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents on maritime patrol on Lake Ontario rescued a recreational boater as his boat was sinking. AMO agents received a search and rescue notification from the U.S. Coast Guard that a vessel was in distress and taking on water. As they arrived on the scene they noticed the hull of the recreational boat listing with the operator still on board. As AMO came closer, the recreational boat operator jumped into Lake Ontario as the boat sunk.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Top-seed Cadets have unfinished business in baseball sectionals

The 2021 Section V baseball playoffs ended one victory short for Hilton as they lost to Penfield in the Class AA title game, and that memory has been part of their motivation in 2022. But this time they are the top seed after a 17-3 regular season and a Division...
HILTON, NY

