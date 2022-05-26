Emmanuela Bevilacqua

Ogden – Saturday, May 28, 2022 at age 86. Predeceased by her husband, Alfred; grandsons, Robert Stultz and Ryan Brooks; and son-in-law, Bill Stultz. Survived by her children, Joyce (Tom) Brooks, Donna Stultz, Randy (Cindy), James (Tamara), Andrea (Don) Scott and Bradley (Julie); grandchildren, Kyle, Cheryl, Scott (Kristine), James (Whitney), Amanda, Laura (Jeremy), Michael (Rebecca), Jessica (Andrew), McKenzie, Eli, Gavin, Riley and Lily; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Easton, Jackson, Jordan, Parker, Nikolas and Oliver; sisters, Elizabeth Trim and twin sister, Emily Vandersteur; and many nieces and nephews. Esther was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Chili, the Country Twirlers and a member of the Women’s Service Board at the Fairport Baptist Home.
