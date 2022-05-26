Emmanuela Bevilacqua

On May 20, Air and Marine Operations (AMO) agents on maritime patrol on Lake Ontario rescued a recreational boater as his boat was sinking. AMO agents received a search and rescue notification from the U.S. Coast Guard that a vessel was in distress and taking on water. As they arrived on the scene they noticed the hull of the recreational boat listing with the operator still on board. As AMO came closer, the recreational boat operator jumped into Lake Ontario as the boat sunk.

