The Undergraduate Students Association Council approved office space allocations for student organizations. USAC is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place remotely every Tuesday at 7 p.m. and are open to all students. Students can find the links for meetings on the Internal Vice President’s Facebook page or watch a livestream on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO