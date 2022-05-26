OPD investigating suspicious death

At 8:19 am, the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call at 822 N Adams where officers found a deceased person. The deceased person has been identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez. Due to the circumstances of the call and the state of the scene, officers are investigating this as a suspicious death.

The investigation has revealed that within days prior to his death, Jimmy Jimenez was in a physical altercation with 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez. A warrant for Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury, a Felony of the Second Degree was served on Anthony Jimenez. Further charges may result as the investigation unfolds and the autopsy is completed.