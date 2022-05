Faith Regional Health Services has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Faith Regional’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Driscoll, said the medial staff and more than 1,400 healthcare professionals pride themselves in providing the highest of quality care in a loving and caring environment, and are focused on the mission.

