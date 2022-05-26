GALLERY: South Lafourche High School Powder Puff Football Game

A local AAU team won the YBOA State Championship this past weekend, continuing what's been a dominant run for the group. The South Lafourche Flash 5th grade team won the championship in Mandeville this past weekend, cruising past the competition throughout the weekend on the way to the title. The...
The LSU baseball team is again going to the NCAA Tournament. Though not at home, the Tigers will be competing against a host from a not-so far away land. The Tigers advanced to the NCAA Tournament this morning as an at-large team. The brackets were revealed on a televised selection show this morning at 11:30 a.m.
Local AAU basketball team BST competed at an LGR Tournament this weekend in New Orleans with 3rd, 4th and 5th grade teams competing. See photos of the 3rd grade team in action. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team will have to hit the road for the NCAA tournament, as the Tigers don't get one of the 16 regional host spots. Heading into the SEC tournament LSU needed few wins to solidify their spot, but the Tigers didn't going 1-2 in Hoover.
Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth reached the finals of the professional beach volleyball’s New Orleans Open but got upended by an Olympian. Kelly Cheng, who competed for the U.S. at the summer games in Tokyo last year, scored more than half her team’s points in a 21-15, 21-15 sweep of Nuss and Kloth on Sunday at Coconut Beach Volleyball Complex in Kenner.
Last week, I gave the first half of the metro area’s best in the 2023 football recruiting class. Here is the top half of that list. Many included have been bird dogged for multiple years by the biggest college football programs in the country. 1. QB Arch Manning (6-4,...
Interim coach Jay Uhlman made a long-shot pitch for remaining at Tulane after the Green Wave was eliminated from the American Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday, but the reality is athletic director Troy Dannen will look elsewhere after firing Travis Jewett two weeks ago near the end of a fifth consecutive full season without making a regional.
Donaldsonville High School's Class of 1972 gathered May 21 at Palazzo Bernardo in Donaldsonville for its 50-year class reunion. The event included dinner, introductions of guests, reflections, in memoriam, door prizes and souvenirs. The reunion committee included Robyn Penn Delaney, Joushlyn Dunn, Nell Hood Lanoix and Patricia Latino Russo. Reunion...
NEW ORLEANS — Tremé has cradled jazz music since its infancy. And on Sunday, the New Orleans neighborhood held a second line to honor children's lives cut short. Dozens spent their Sunday evening playing brass instruments and marching. It was their way of remembering the 21 people (19 children and two adults) killed May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board has announced which chefs will be competing for the coveted title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood. That title will be determined at the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off to be held in Lafayette on Tuesday, June 7th at the Cajundome. The...
Kaleb Dalby, 40, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Thibodaux, La, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022. Kaleb is survived by his daughter, Kaley Dalby; and brother, Nicholas Dalby. Kaleb was preceded in death by his father, Brian Dalby; mother, Onilia Dalby; and son, Ryan Dalby. Kaleb...
South Louisiana is a one of a kind place with rich culture and uniquely talented people. Some of the best of those Cajuns will be displaying their work this weekend at one of the most anticipated events of the year. The 45th Annual Cajun Heritage Festival will take place this...
Riley “Frog” Griffin, 77, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Frog is survived by his sisters, Mary Messer, Monell Autin (Roy), and Carol Danos. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert J. Griffin; mother, Augusta Toups Griffin; brother, Gary Griffin;...
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Saturday, May 28th is National Hamburger Day. I stopped by Curbside on 4158 Government Street in Baton Rouge to see what type of hamburgers they are grilling. I spoke with Curbside owner Nick Hufft who discussed the special hamburger, The Boudin Hamburger, available only on National Hamburger Day. Curbside will have two bands playing so you can listen to live music while devouring gourmet hamburgers.
NEW ORLEANS — Five dump trucks caught fire in a Bridge City construction yard sending thick, black smoke billowing into the air Monday shortly before noon. The incident occurred at Beverly Industries on River Road in Bridge City. Fire departments from Bridge City and Nine Mile Point responded to...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Wildlife Violations Including Taking Alligators from Areas not Authorized. Louisiana – On May 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on May 16, 2022, enforcement agents arrested a Denham Springs man for alleged wildlife violations in Iberville Parish. Agents cited...
A national database of Southern Baptist Convention personnel accused of sexual abuse includes 15 Louisiana pastors or church staffers – and local church officials said Friday they hoped public attention to the list could help prevent future such cases. Of the 15 names listed the previously secret 205-page database,...
