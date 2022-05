EL CENTRO — On May 26, at approximately 10:51 a.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers responded to De Anza Elementary School in reference to a 12-year-old student found to be in possession of four .22-caliber rounds, according to an El Centro Police Department press release. The student was given the ammunition by another De Anza student and wanted to keep them as a souvenir.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO