CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fort D reenactors in Cape Girardeau are opening the doors to the public this weekend to the stone building, otherwise known as the blockhouse. Hundreds came out on Saturday to learn about the history of the land as local reenactors honor the U.S. soldiers who died in the military service.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO