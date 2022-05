HEBER — Heber Girl Scouts raised $18,000 dollars for their trip to visit the birthplace of the founder of Girl Scouts, Julliette Low, in Savannah, Georgia. The Desert Review interviewed Belia Garneau, the Girl Scouts Troop 7036 Co- Leader of Unit 681, and asked how was it possible for her Girl Scouts Troop to fundraise for their trip. She explained that her Girl Scouts have put in so much hard work to fundraise for the out of state trip to Georgia for the past 7 years. “Last year we put out 88 booths in the Imperial Valley, I teach my girls to be adventurous but also to be safe every where we go,” says Belia.

