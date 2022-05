A Waikiki tradition for more than 30 years, the Friday night fireworks at the Hilton Hawaiian Village will restart at 8 p.m. on June 3 and will continue on a weekly basis. The popular attraction, which can be viewed from the Hilton Hawaiian Village as well as many other places in Waikiki, had been on a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions.

