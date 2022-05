Advertisements for a Texas firearms retailer were placed on a high school just blocks away from where the National Rifle Association is holding its annual meeting in Houston this weekend. The promotional signs for Silencer Shop, an Austin-based store that specializes in firearm suppressors and accessories, were posted on utility boxes at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, according to the school’s Assistant Principal Sean Tellez.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO