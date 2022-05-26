ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

These Planet-Friendly Dog Treats Have Unusual Ingredients, But They’ll Will Make Your Pup Drool

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine a nutritious, oven-baked snack made with a highly curated selection of natural ingredients and planet-friendly proteins, all of which have been sourced directly from local farms. The twist? This food isn’t for you — it’s for your dog. We only recommend products we love and...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

25 Products Under $30 That’ll Help Keep You Cool This Summer

The best part about summer finally arriving is that we can shed our winter coats and long sleeves for cute summer dresses and ‘fits that we’ve been dying to wear for the past few months. But summer can quickly turn into a huge pain if you don’t have effective ways to stay cool once the heat picks up. What’s so great about rocking the perfect outfit if you’re totally ruining it with your sweat stains? How to stay cool in the summer is always top of mind for me — especially since I tend to run hot — and I rounded up this list of 25 products under $30 that will help you keep cool this summer.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

The Best Products For Uneven Skin Texture

Despite what all of the overly filtered pictures on Instagram will have you believe, nobody has completely smooth, flawless skin. "Uneven skin texture is common, and it refers to irregularities in the contours and feel of the skin," dermatologist Karan Lal tells Elite Daily. "This can occur after years of sun damage, it can occur if you develop scars after acne, and it can occur after certain rashes," he explains. To target the many causes of an uneven skin texture, there are lots of different treatment options available. Namely, the best products for an uneven skin texture include serums, toners, and lotions that contain ingredients like retinol, salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and mandelic acid. You can also help prevent textural inconsistencies by wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily, something that’s especially important if you plan on using a retinoid or chemical exfoliant, since many of these ingredients can make you more sensitive to the sun.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

Shake Shack’s New Summer Shakes Are The Most Delicious Flavor Combos

Summer is the perfect time to treat yourself to some chilly frozen treats that’ll sweeten up your day. Thankfully, there are two new offerings at Shake Shack that feature ingredients you know and love, like chocolate, cinnamon, and even Oreo cookies. Shack Shack’s Oreo Funnel Cake and Chocolate Churro Shakes are here for summer 2022, so get ready to sip on these creamy innovations in warmer weather.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy