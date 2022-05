FORT BRAGG, 5/29/22 — Attendees of the Blue Economy Symposium and Learning Festival May 19-22 in Fort Bragg heard mixed news regarding the health, economic and otherwise, of our local stretch of the Pacific. First the bad news: the byzantine, multi-agency permitting process in California has meant that exciting new ideas take years to implement, even when those ideas are vital environmental fixes. The good news is that money is available for local ocean restoration, education and development — lots of money.

