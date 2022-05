BOSTON (WHDH) - Neighbors said they were concerned after an SUV slammed through a bus stop and into the wall of the Mattapan library branch Sunday. Officers responding to reports of a crash found the car had sped through the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street and crashed through the bus stop on Blue Hill Avenue before hitting the library. One person was taken to the hospital, officials said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO