Lockdowns lifted at several 4S Ranch schools after anonymous phone call threat
kusi.com
4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An unfounded school-shooting threat prompted lockdowns Thursday at a half-dozen secondary, middle and elementary schools in the Black Mountain Ranch and neighboring 4S Ranch communities, authorities reported. An unknown person made the telephone threat against Del Norte High School via a call to the...
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous scene caught on camera – drivers taking over a popular Mission valley intersection, doing donuts with people stand inches away from the skidding cars. San Diego Police say they started getting 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night. “They have the road and...
A man was shot once in his upper leg in the parking lot of Helix High School in La Mesa on Memorial Day evening, according to police. Residents near the school reported hearing gunshots from the campus at around 6:20 p.m., and described two vehicles leaving the parking lot after the shots were heard, according to a La Mesa Police Department sergeant.
05.29.2022 | 4:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The 16/17-year-old male was driving westbound on Mira Mesa Blvd and fell asleep at the wheel after attending a friend’s birthday party. He was on his way home to Oceanside. The car left the roadway and first hit a tree. The car continued for another 40 feet and hit a large electrical junction box, knocking it off of it’s footing. The teen was trapped for over 50 minutes due to the fear that the electrical wires were live with 12,000 volts of electricity. The teen was not injured. Once an SDG&E employee arrived to check on the electrical lines, the teen was able to get out of the vehicle under his own power. the electricity is out for the majority of the surrounding neighborhood and the traffic lights are out along Mira Mesa Blvd, and many drivers are not stopping at the intersection but speeding through. There is no estimated time for the repairs to be done and the electricity to be turned back on. Almost 700 customers are without power at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
In San Diego County, that same week in May, the arrest of another Black man, Amaurie Johnson, by white police officer Matthew Dages sparked a protest in La Mesa on May 30. Johnson’s arrest was caught on video and streamed on social media, garnering millions of views. The social...
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man is warning his neighbors to be extra careful when taking their pets outside. His dog came into contact with drugs during a neighborhood walk and his vet said she's not the only one. Roger Dunn's 3-year-old dog Zelda goes on walks up...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An apartment fire broke out in Chula Vista early Monday morning, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department. The incident happened just before 5 a.m. at 840 3rd Avenue, fire officials said. Authorities said the fire started outside of a bottom-floor apartment before spreading...
Video captured the gunman in front of Robb Elementary School in Texas shortly before he entered the building and murdered 19 children and two teachers. No one stopped him. Parents are seen outside of the school begging law enforcement to raid the school and help their children. Now, Texas law...
San Diego, CA–County Fire and Cal Fire are working to turn a sixth-grade campsite at the base of Palomar Mountain into a fire center to train new firefighters. On Tuesday, a board letter from Supervisor Jim Desmond recommended the County finalize an agreement with Cal Fire to use the Camp Fox site as a wildland firefighting base.
Almost a week and a half after Oceanside firefighters doused a hillside encampment fire, a family made a gruesome discovery. They believe first responders overlooked the body of their 32-year-old transient relative that died in the fire. Deboroah Otero hikes the same brush hill in Oceanside often. It’s not as...
