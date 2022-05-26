ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

Sundiata Acoli, convicted in murder of state trooper in 1973, released from prison

By Brent Johnson
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Sundiata Acoli, the Black Liberation Army activist convicted of the infamous 1973 killing of a New Jersey State Police trooper, was released Wednesday after nearly 50 years in prison. The 85-year-old Acoli was freed a little more than two weeks after the state Supreme Court ordered his parole in...

