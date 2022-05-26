ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Bear Camp Road to undergo extensive repairs in June

By Mike Zacchino
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBear Camp road will be open during Memorial Day weekend, then extensive work will begin that will last through most of June. The following information was released by Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest today:. Grants Pass, Oregon 26 May 2022-- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest will resume extensive repair work...

kezi.com

Coos Bay Budget committee approves millions for infrastructure improvements

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Millions of dollars are going to Coos Bay's infrastructure starting in July after the budget committee approved the funds. $16 million is slotted to be put towards capital improvements to streets, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. The street's infrastructure includes 130 miles of asphalt road, 14 lane...
COOS BAY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Pelican Harbor Food Bank, May 30

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
NORTH BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Memorial Day Flyovers in Southern Oregon, May 30

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Oregon Traffic
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE FIVE SOUTH OF ASHLAND

Drivers on the Interstate 5 corridor between Ashland and the California border should expect delays due to construction on the Siskiyou Summit during the Memorial Day weekend. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said while ODOT will pull most statewide lane restrictions over the holiday, the single lane of traffic in each direction on the freeway south of Ashland will continue. Leaming said that full depth reconstruction of the southbound slow lane continues into next month. Drivers should give themselves more time and extra following distance for safety.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Last day of Standing Stone Brewing Company

Ashland - Today the Standing Stone Brewing Company in Ashland shut its doors for the last time as the local restaurant has officially closed. The brewery had a line down the street before they opened at 11:30 p.m. Loyal customers had the chance to sit down and enjoy one last meal and drink. Laura and Alberto Kirkendall have been coming to Standing Stone for years.
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON 38 TRAFFIC MOVES ONTO NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE

The new Scottsburg Bridge is open, though it’s not quite finished. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the bridge, which spans the Umpqua River sixteen miles east of Reedsport, was opened to a single lane of traffic at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. Latham said over the next...
SCOTTSBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Coast Guard rescues 3 people and one dog in Umpqua River

NORTH BEND, Ore.-- A Coast Guard aircrew from North Bend rescued three people and a dog in the Umpqua River Saturday. Officials said the stranded individuals' 14-foot boat became disabled and grounded. According to the Coast Guard, local authorities were not able to reach the three people. The individuals had...
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT AND SCOTTSBURG LIKELY

Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect delays heading north on U.S.101 through Reedsport on Monday. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport to Winchester Bay during peak Memorial Day traffic hours, which are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Latham said that is when many holiday travelers are heading home.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., May 30

OHA report, May 27, 2022 – Cases: 1,930 new, 760,804 total; Deaths: 1 new, 7,611 total; Hospitalized: 299, 8 fewer than Thursday, May 26, 2022. CHW report, May 27, 2022 – New cases: 10; Active cases: 209; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0; Total cases: 11,060.
COOS COUNTY, OR
cityofroseburg.org

Roseburg offers new business development lands map

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Looking for the right piece of land where you can build your dream business in Roseburg?. You might want to check out a new map created just for you. The Roseburg Community Development Department now offers an online interactive map that shows commercial and industrial parcels available for development within the city.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/27 – Another Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office, Talent Hosting Event on 6/1 to Celebrate Receiving a $200,000 Grant to Rebuild Malmgren Garage

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Another Marijuana Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. REPORTING DEPUTY:...
TALENT, OR
PLANetizen

Dams on the Way Out on Two California Rivers

The mouth of the Klamath River, where it meets the Pacific Ocean in Del Norte County, California. | Jairo Rene Leiva / Shutterstock. Kurtis Alexander reports for the San Francisco Chronicle on the status of a controversial dam removal project that is been in the works for years—the plan to remove four dams along the Klamath River where it crosses from Oregon to California. When the dam removals are complete, the Iron Gate Dam, J.C. Boyle Dam, and Copco dams #1 and #2 will be history. The larger project is the largest dam removal project in U.S. history.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KDRV

First Memorial Day Ceremony at the Eagle Point National Cemetery since 2019

Eagle Point - Today the Eagle Point National Cemetery hosted its Memorial Day Ceremony for the first since 2019. Honoring those who died while serving in the U.S. Military. Senator Ron Wyden, Representative Cliff Bentz, and other guest speakers gave their remarks to pay tribute to those who died on the line of duty. During the ceremony, there was a wreath-laying ceremony, speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of Taps, and a flyover by WWII Stearman Bi-planes.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK, DUE TO WET ROAD CONDITIONS

One person was hurt in a single vehicle wreck on Interstate 5 Saturday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 7:00 p.m. the driver of a northbound SUV, lost control due to wet conditions on the roadway, in the Rice Valley area. A female passenger was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for what appeared to be minor injuries.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Boatnik Festival is back in full swing

GRANTS PASS, Ore-- The annual Boatnik Festival has returned to Grants Pass with carnival rides, boat races, live music, and Boatnik Brewfest. Over the Memorial Day Weekend the Grants Pass Active Club is holding one of their biggest events of the year to raise money for the youth of Southern Oregon. All funds raised from Boatnik are given to the community by supporting local children and youth programs.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY BEGINS SATURDAY NIGHT

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 6:00 p.m. Saturday through 1:00 a.m. Sunday for parts of Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southwest to west winds of twenty-five to thirty miles per hour are expected with gusts up to forty-five miles per hour.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Driver fined more than 1,000 dollars for going 126 mph in a 65 on Grants Pass I-5 in Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A black Honda Civic driver was fined 1,150 dollars for going 61 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to Oregon State Police. The department tweeted the driver got fined another 440 dollars for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. The driver got a warning for an expired registration sticker.

