Behind a host of strong receiving options -- including a trio of Pro Bowlers in Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook -- Dede Westbrook did not get a chance to put up big numbers through the air with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The team could be bringing back the former Jacksonville Jaguar for another go-around in 2022 though, depending on how things shake out in the coming days.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 29 MINUTES AGO