Medford, OR

Helping kids process through the trauma of a mass shooting

By Caleb Michael
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. - Processing through the trauma of yet another senseless, school shooting is difficult for adults. So let's take a second and imagine what it's like for children. They're trying to make sense in their minds all of what they've seen online or heard in person. One licensed...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 1

kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Police ask for help finding White City drive-by shooter

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking for suspects from a weekend drive-by shooting. They also are looking for the public's help finding those suspects. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says today police spent overnight hours looking for a suspect. He says nobody was injured by the shots.
KDRV

Suspected Grants Pass bank robber arrested

Grants Pass, Ore. - Police in Grants Pass say they've caught the man responsible for robbing the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue on Monday, May 23rd. He's been identified as 41 year old Donald L. Denney of Rogue River. He was arrested on May 28th and lodged at the...
oregontoday.net

Memorial Day Flyovers in Southern Oregon, May 30

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., May 30

OHA report, May 27, 2022 – Cases: 1,930 new, 760,804 total; Deaths: 1 new, 7,611 total; Hospitalized: 299, 8 fewer than Thursday, May 26, 2022. CHW report, May 27, 2022 – New cases: 10; Active cases: 209; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0; Total cases: 11,060.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Memorial Day in Western Oregon honors 1 million US war dead dating back to Civil War

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Western Oregon paused Monday to honor Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives in the line of military service. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, known as Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day. Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance at event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest. TEDx took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. The TED Foundation is a...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
klcc.org

Indoor masking recommended in 15 Oregon counties

Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

'All or Nothing' Meteor Event Possible Tonight, Tues; Oregon, Washington Coast

(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PORTLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF WEAPONS

A woman was jailed for being a felon in possession of weapons, on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 p.m. a 26-year old was contacted by law enforcement in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in the Tri City area. The woman had brass knuckles in her vehicle and admitted to being in possession of them.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

