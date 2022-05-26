Helping kids process through the trauma of a mass shooting
By Caleb Michael
MEDFORD, Ore. - Processing through the trauma of yet another senseless, school shooting is difficult for adults. So let's take a second and imagine what it's like for children. They're trying to make sense in their minds all of what they've seen online or heard in person. One licensed...
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One Corvallis family is making a major difference both locally and overseas through a weekly fundraiser. The family makes and auctions off quilts, with the funds going to both Make-A-Wish and to support Ukraine. The family started making quilts a few years ago for children in the...
SALEM, Oregon – The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is seeking the public’s help to find 14-year-old foster care child, Trenton Yellowtail, after he was reported missing from Portland on May 26. Authorities say they believe him to be in danger. In an alert issued, ODHS stated...
Oregon child welfare officials are asking the public to help locate a missing 14-year-old boy in foster care who might be in Portland’s Lents neighborhood or trying to travel to Washington or Montana. Trenton Yellowtail, who is in foster care, has been missing since Thursday, state officials said in...
YREKA, Calif., — Authorities say a citizen’s tip regarding a man acting suspiciously in northern Yreka led to the arrest of a man who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with two California prohibited knifes Saturday, May 28. One of the illegally...
The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking for suspects from a weekend drive-by shooting. They also are looking for the public's help finding those suspects. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says today police spent overnight hours looking for a suspect. He says nobody was injured by the shots.
Grants Pass, Ore. - Police in Grants Pass say they've caught the man responsible for robbing the First Interstate Bank on Union Avenue on Monday, May 23rd. He's been identified as 41 year old Donald L. Denney of Rogue River. He was arrested on May 28th and lodged at the...
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Western Oregon paused Monday to honor Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives in the line of military service. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, known as Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day. Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TEDx Portland apologized after organizers invited Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Betsy Johnson as a surprise interview guest. TEDx took place at the Moda Center Saturday. Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an Independent against Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. The TED Foundation is a...
Last week, Multnomah County health officials recommended people start wearing masks inside again. This week, 15 Oregon counties have reached medium risk levels, triggering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s indoor masking recommendation. Case counts are on the rise, though hospitalization rates are still fairly low. Multnomah County Health Department’s Jennifer Vines joins us for an update.
(Portland, Oregon) – Tonight and tomorrow night there's a unique possibility in the skies above Washington and Oregon: a meteor shower that is either a meteor storm or it's a total bust. According to NASA astronomers, the Tau Herculids may fire off as much as one one hundred or more per hour (maybe even up around 1,000 per hour), or it will be nothing at all. (Above: Cannon Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A black Honda Civic driver was fined 1,150 dollars for going 61 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to Oregon State Police. The department tweeted the driver got fined another 440 dollars for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. The driver got a warning for an expired registration sticker.
Fires destroyed old-growth forests. Police deployed tear gas on furious anarchists. And idealistic kids began to wonder if marching was enough to save the planet. As The New York Times Magazine notes in a feature, the Oregon environmental movement 25 years ago was in a moment not so different from where it is today.
A woman was jailed for being a felon in possession of weapons, on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 p.m. a 26-year old was contacted by law enforcement in the 300 block of Weaver Avenue in the Tri City area. The woman had brass knuckles in her vehicle and admitted to being in possession of them.
