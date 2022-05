MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - 2 decomposing bodies were found at a home in the 7000 block of Lake Vista Court in Lakewood Ranch Friday. A relative contacted the Manatee County Sheriff's Office asking for a welfare check on her sister and brother-in-law because she had not heard from them in weeks. When deputies arrived at the residence at about 1:30pm, a man and a woman were found dead inside the home. Due to the advanced level of decomposition, the victims have not been positively identified at this time and their names are not being released pending ID and next of kin notification, but we know the woman was 64-years-old and the man was 74.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO