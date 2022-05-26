ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Water park at Elitch Gardens set to open for the summer on Saturday

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER, Colo. — The water park at Denver's Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park is set to open for the season on Saturday.

Island Kingdom Water Park at Elitch Gardens includes a variety of attractions, including speed slides, raft rides, a lazy river and private cabanas.

Elitch Gardens will have a fireworks show on Sunday when the park closes for Memorial Day.

“We are pleased to continue to provide a unique experience for guests of all ages,” said David Dorman, Elitch Gardens’ general manager. “Elitch Gardens is a great value for families, with two parks for the price of one.”

A season pass is $74.99 or $69.99 each if you buy four or more. Season passes include unlimited visits through October, free parking, free tickets for friends, free concerts, free movies and more. The free parking offer expires May 30.

A one-day ticket costs $49.99 when you buy online. Parking is not included. Kids under 2 years old are free.

Elitch Gardens is also hiring, with pay starting at $16.25 per hour. Contact the park's human services department at 303-595-0880 or EG-HR@ElitchGardens.com with inquiries.

