More sunshine, warmer temps for your Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will start out in the low 70s Monday morning. It will be another warm and windy day. Look for a high near 88 degrees. Storms are possible north and west of the Kansas City area in the evening.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thunderstorms are possible overnight across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The National Weather Service replaced a tornado watch with a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 a.m. for Andrew, Buchanan, DeKalb, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Nodaway, Platte and Worth counties in Missouri and Atchison, Douglas, Jefferson and Leavenworth counties in Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A thin line of storms is expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Monday night. Some storms will move through Kansas City Tuesday morning. They are not expected to be severe. Another round in the afternoon and evening could bring strong and severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: ALERT DAY: Showers and non-severe storms this morning producing areal flooding. Later this afternoon more storms capable of producing strong wind, hail and more flooding are likely between 3-9 p.m. High 80. Wind: S 10-20 MPH. Wednesday: IMPACT DAY. Scattered non-severe storms. High 72....
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There could be some leftover storms as you start your day Tuesday. By midday, we'll see a lull before a secondary round of storms moves in Tuesday afternoon and evening. These storms could potentially be severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wind advisory continues until 4 p.m. Monday. There is a chance for storms to develop late Monday into Tuesday, mainly to the north and west of the Kansas City metro. There is a better chance for severe storms in Kansas City Tuesday afternoon and...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will feel more like summer today. Look for a high near 84 degrees with partly sunny skies. Sunday's temps will near 90. Monday is also looking toasty with a high near 90. Thunderstorms are possible to the north and west of Kansas City toward the evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong side.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — IMPACT DAY in Kansas City for your Memorial Day. There's a 20% chance of a brief shower and thunderstorm in the morning in KC. After 6:30 PM, there's a better chance of storms in Northeast KS and Northwest MO. These storms could produce, wind, hail and a brief tornado. High 88 Wind: South g40 MPH.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and that means pool season is back. For the Parkwood Pool in Kansas City, Kansas, off Quindaro Boulevard, it's the pool's first time back open in two years. "Really excited because I haven't been able to...
OLATHE, Kan. — A fire damaged an Olathe home early Monday morning. It happened on west 107th Terrace just west of South Woodland Street about 2:30 a.m. The family was able to safely escape. Firefighters said the house suffered significant damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting Monday night. Police said officers were called about 8:15 p.m. to the 9000 block of East 74th Street and found two people suffering gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Authorities said the victims were taken to hospitals and...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are getting ready to welcome a second baby. The Chiefs quarterback took to Twitter to make the announcement Sunday, posting a family photo with the caption "Round 2!" In the photo, their 15-month-old daughter Sterling is holding a sign...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the top tourist attractions in Kansas City could be leaving town. The owner of the Steamboat Arabia Museum is looking at a new city for his sunken riverboat collection. He tells KMBC 9 it's a difficult decision, but as the museum expands, moving is a must.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy Hospital announced Monday that it will implement some visitor restrictions starting Tuesday because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City area. The hospital said it will transition to the "yellow zone." Patients admitted to the hospital may have two parents...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting of a disc golfer taking part in a tournament at Kessler Park on Saturday. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Osman Igal was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The shooting...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man was injured Saturday evening while boating at Blue Springs Lake. Troopers say just after 6 p.m. Saturday, a 34-year-old man jumped from a boat head first, not realizing the water was shallow. As he resurfaced he called out for help. He was...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police say a woman has died following a single-vehicle accident near South James Street and Central Avenue. First responders were called to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers discovered a single-vehicle resting on its roof. Authorities are not identifying...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is recovering after someone shot them on Highway 71 early Sunday morning. Kansas City, MO police say they got calls about gunshots in the area of Highway 71 and Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. just after midnight. Responding officers...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police found a baby in a vehicle after the driver was stopped going the wrong way on a highway. Police said the driver was moving slowly, staying under the speed limit but driving the wrong way on U.S. 69 Highway, Interstate 435 and then Interstate 35.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Sedalia police shot and killed a man Sunday evening after exchanging gunfire. Troopers say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They shut down U.S. 50 Highway between Quincy and Grave Avenue to investigate. According to MSHP, at 6:18 p.m. Sedalia police got a call...
