LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Sheldon Haudenschild claimed victory in a Memorial Day Spectacular that lived up to its name Monday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Becoming the third different leader in a wild 30-lapper, Haudenschild drove to the point on lap 11 and never relinquished his lead. His series-leading fifth victory was far from easy, however, as the NOS Energy Drink, Stenhouse Jr. Marshall Racing No. 17 faced steep traffic and relentless challengers in the closing stages.

LAWRENCEBURG, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO