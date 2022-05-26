Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Has Dropped & Adirondack Chairs, Fire Pits & Patio Umbrellas Are Up to 44% Off

Click here to read the full article.

Memorial Day sales are about to come for your wallet in the best way possible— no really . If you’re spending the weekend hitting the beach or sparking up the grill with loved ones, we highly recommend fitting in some extra downtime to peruse the virtual shopping shelves while everything is yours for the taking.

One sale not to be missed? Wayfair’s massive markdowns , where anything from cooling sheets to prevent unwanted night sweats to colorful area rugs that will liven up any room, are available in excess. But perhaps just as importantly, outdoor furniture is up to 70 percent off, which means you can finally transform your backyard space (or balcony) into the oasis of your Pinterest dreams.

Everything under the sun can be added to your cart at discount from now until the end of Memorial Day, including fire pits for routine s’mores nights, playful neon coolers for all your drink necessities and standing canopies for a break from those powerful UV rays. Even if you’re ballin’ on a budget, Wayfair likely has whatever is on your wishlist within reach.

Don’t want to spend too much of your holiday weekend indoors glued to a screen? We’ve gone ahead and scanned the entire Wayfair site to find the best deals to shop. You’re welcome.

Rocking Adirondack Chair Set

Rock all day long with this set of two wooden Adirondack chairs that were specifically designed to offer support and comfort. Even better, assembly takes less than 30 minutes according to Wayfair, so you’ll be up and running (or sitting down and swinging) in no time.

Lighted Market Umbrella

What’s better than a standard backyard umbrella? One that lights up. This solar-powered umbrella has tiny lights along its ribs that operate for up to 12 hours at a time (before needing a sun recharge), meaning your nighttime gatherings can rage all night long. It fits most umbrella stands and dining and bistro sets, so get your summer dinner parties on the docket.

5-Person Sectional Set with Cushions

If you’re down to splurge a little, this sectional set with cushions is a solid investment. Equipped with a coffee table and five seats, it’s as functional as it is attractive around your fireplace, pool or wherever your heart desires.

Picnic Style Dining Set

Bring the picnic to your home with this rectangular long dining set featuring a Yellow Pine wood plank-style top table and two matching benches. Choose between two versions: unfinished or finished with a soy-based cedar stain.

Rectangular Long Dining Set

Sooner or later, a complete outdoor dining set is a must-have, and this sturdy, modern style option was built to last. It sits up to seven people, and can even accommodate an umbrella (cough cough, perhaps a light up one? ).

Lena Bar Cart

This portable bar cart was born to live outdoors, and its wheels make it easy to bring the party with you wherever you go. Plus, it’s roomy enough to hold liquor bottles, cocktail glasses, and then some.

Lime Green Vintage-Style Rolling Cooler

Sipping on something that needs to stay as chill as you? This vintage-style lime green cooler will keep your beverages ice cold for up to 36 hours. Plus, it’s just so darn pretty.

Steel Propane Outdoor Fire Pit

Looking for a fuss-free fire pit ? This option cleverly conceals its propane tank and is equipped with a stainless steel burner, meaning you won’t have to tend to wood logs during enjoyment or clean up ashes after a bonfire sesh.