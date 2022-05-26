ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts House passes harassment bill to address revenge porn; gives option for law enforcement

By State House News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAY 26, 2022…..The House voted unanimously Thursday to crack down on the distribution of sexually explicit materials without a subject’s consent and to create a new “middle ground” option for law enforcement to take when dealing with teenagers who exchange explicit pictures and videos of themselves or their...

