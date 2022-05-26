Massachusetts House passes harassment bill to address revenge porn; gives option for law enforcement

Rhode Island – Shark season has begun. Friday, the Atlantic Shark Institute announced that they have deployed all 15 acoustic receivers, in partnership with the RI Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Marine Fisheries. These deployments officially kick off the 2022 shark research season. The receivers, deployed in strategic locations, detect pings from tagged sharks and other marine animals that come within 1,000 yards of each receiver. Each tagged shark has a unique ping, allowing researchers to determine exactly what shark it was, the species, when it was tagged, who tagged it and more. The detections form the foundation of several studies being conducted by the Atlantic Shark Institute in collaboration with the RI DEM. These receivers, combined with another 16 deployed by RI DEM, create the largest and most extensive acoustic array ever deployed in RI waters.

