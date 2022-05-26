ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Smoking the competition: Things heat up at Berea Rib Cook-Off

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAu0B_0frdClWt00

Seasoning, sauce and a little smokiness are all keys to perfecting a slab of ribs, which is what 10 ribbers aim to do at Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off. With the fresh slabs of meat being rubbed down with spices and loaded into smokers, the food isn't the only thing heating up at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Dennis Carrino, a Cleveland native, has been coming to the fairgrounds for Berea's rib cook-off since it began in 1999. Boasting awards earned at his Blazin' Bronco BBQ stand, Carrino has been in the food industry even longer than that. He recalled the origins of the rib cook-off craze that has taken the nation and stakes his claim in their start in Cleveland.

With a deep-rooted history in the BBQ competitions, Carrino said that those in the competition are like family.

“You know what we’re all friends out here and it's a great family and comradery of cookers," Carrino said. “We see the same cookers whether we’re in Cleveland, Ohio, or Reno, Nevada."

Seeing the same faces at these cook-offs is bound to create deep friendships—friendships that come with a little healthy competition as well.

“I think that’s part of why the rib cook-offs and everything has grown because it's a part of one big family. We help each other out. When it comes to judging, the gloves are off," Carrino said. "But it’s that fun part, that we get into the judging—who tweaks a little bit of this, who does a little bit of that, who steals somebody else's secrets—may the best man win."

Kevin Gift of Pigfoot BBQ from West Salem agreed that they are all friends when the weekend starts, but there's a goal at the end of it all, and it's a goal they all have their sights set on.

“It’s all fun, we’re all friends out here until competition time then it's a little different," Gift said. “We’re all competing to win."

Best Ribs, Best Sauce and People’s Choice Awards will all be given away, and the 10 rib teams will be fighting to see their name next to at least one of the awards. That includes the newer ribbers, who are bringing a fiery passion to the big cook-off.

“It’s our third year here," said Josh Crall of After Hours BBQ from Orrville. "How are we going to do this weekend? We hope we're going to do awesome. Like I said, people up here have given us a shot before, weather looks like it's going to be a nice weekend."

Walking through the fairgrounds, patrons will notice right away the trophies and signs adorning each rib team's stand.

“Won one, won two, five, 10 and it kept one going from there…then it really became fun,” Carrino said. "We were the only team who won the Cleveland national rib cook-off four years straight and that’s a record and I’m pretty proud of that.”

Gift would have something to say about the accolades Carrino mentioned, boasting that “my ribs are the best."

Crall is letting his flavors do the talking.

“It’s just sweet, spicy, a little smoke with it there you go, that’s all you need," Crall said.

There will be more than enough of those (as well as other staples like chicken wings, brisket, mac and cheese and other tasty BBQ options.

“Probably do about 1,200 slabs of ribs, about each vendor, so hopefully everybody comes hungry cause we’ve got plenty," Crall said.

Ribs that, Carrino said, will be more reasonably priced than other cook-offs around the country as organizers secured discounted prices on the highly inflated meats being served up this weekend.

"Got us better prices for ribs than we can even buy and he has passed that on to us and we’re passing it on to our patrons and that’s an important feature about this rib cook-off," Carrino said.

With prices set and stands constructed, the teams got to work Thursday, rubbing on the seasoning, loading up the smokers, and prepping the sauces because good BBQ does happen overnight. And on Friday morning the competition begins, drawing out the community to get some good food and lasting memories.

“Everybody comes out for this. You see the families, then the families bring the children, then the children grow up and they bring their kids," Carrino said.

And the stiff competition keeps things fun among the cooks and makes sure they stay on their A-game—which makes the real winners each year the guests who come to take down a few slabs of ribs.

"Ain’t no reason for anybody not to come down and have some good ribs,” Crall said.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off will take place Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-30 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea.

RELATED: Berea's National Rib Cook-Off set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-30

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Searching for a miracle in Cleveland: The story of Winston Willis

On his way to Hollywood, a young Black man named Winston Willis stopped in Cleveland in 1959 to shoot a little pool and walked away $35,000 richer. For a time, Willis was a multi-millionaire, the largest employer of Black people in the Midwest and a bold business mogul with a big reputation.
CLEVELAND, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Watch as Kayembe Explores Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Outdoor Gorilla Habitat

Spring has finally sprung at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Now that the warmer temperatures are here, it’s time for Kayembe to explore his outdoor habitat. Learn the special “baby-proofing” measures the caregivers at the zoo took to ensure the enclosure is as safe as possible for the young gorilla, in addition to when you can expect to see Kayembe outdoors during a zoo visit.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Orrville, OH
Berea, OH
Food & Drinks
State
Nevada State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
West Salem, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
City
Nevada, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Berea, OH
Berea, OH
Lifestyle
cleveland19.com

Cleveland drivers relieved after bridge construction finally wraps up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After more than a year, a construction project on a Madison Avenue bridge has finally ended, several weeks ahead of schedule. “That story you did seemed to have worked, because now it is completely open, thank you very much,” said driver Larry Hummel. Hummel called...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Photos From the Berea Rib Cook Off

The Berea Rib Cook Off is a staple of Memorial Day weekend and takes place at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Here's what we saw. The event runs through Monday.
BEREA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#National Rib Cook Off#Blazin
cleveland19.com

Temperatures in the 90s in Cleveland before rain returns mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memorial Day will feature plenty of sun and highs around 90. Monday night’s lows will dip only in the upper 60s under mainly clear skies. Mainly sunny skies on Tuesday will include highs again approaching 90. Our next chance for rain and storms won’t show...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Seen on TV: 5/28/22

Click here for more on the Quilts of Valor Foundation Click here to donate to the victims of the Texas school shooting Click here to donate to National Crisis Response Canines Click here for more on the FOX 8 FOX Trot Click here for more on the Jimmy Malone Scholarship Program Click here for the Help Sims Raiders Showtime GoFundMe account […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Where to find deals on National Burger Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not a grill master? You can still sink your teeth into a juicy burger on National Burger Day with these local deals. Arby’s For a limited time, Arby’s will offer the new “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger” for $5.99. The burger is set to be available for about a month from Monday through July […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Local Man Wins 10,000 for A Hole In One

NASHPORT, Ohio – A local man scored a hole in one and scored $10,000 because of it. Luke Sutton of Coshocton is the first person to receive a hole in one at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport Hole in One competition and he is very excited about it. “I...
NASHPORT, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic Chagrin Falls Home & Garden Tour

The Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum’s Historic Chagrin Falls Home and Garden Tour will be held June 4. The tour will feature five homes and three historic buildings – Cleveland Plumbing Supply, Chagrin Valley Little Theatre and United Methodist Church of Chagrin Falls. Advanced tickets are $25...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
thisiscleveland.com

Out on the Town: LGBTQIA+ Owned Businesses in Cleveland

Pride month is only 30 days long, but you can celebrate pride all year long by supporting local businesses run by LGBTQIA+ people. Come take a pride month tour through Cleveland with some of the spots below. Start Your Day Right. Need your early morning caffeine fix? You’ve got some...
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy