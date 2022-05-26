ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kick times announced for 1st 3 KSU football games

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago
Kansas State fans cheer in Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game during the 2021 season. The kick times and television assignments for the Wildcats first three games of the season were released on Thursday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Kansas State has announced the kickoff times and broadcast assignments for its first three football games of the 2022 season.

The Wildcats will play all three of their non-conference games at home.

They will open the year Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. against FCS opponent South Dakota in a game broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will be the third matchup between the two schools since 2015 and the first since 2018.

K-State will then renew its 100-year rivalry with the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m., and the contest will air on ESPN2.

The game will be the first between the two teams since 2011, when K-State won 24-17 in the final matchup before the Tigers left the Big 12 Conference for the SEC. The series between the two former conference rivals stretches back to 1909, and Missouri leads 60-32-5.

The Wildcats will wrap up their non-conference schedule versus Tulane, a team they’ve only played once in school history — a 20-16 loss in 1988.

That game will be played at 2 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

All remaining game times and television information will be selected on a 12- or six-day basis throughout the season.

