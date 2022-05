TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A 62-year-old Pullman man lost his life in a single vehicle crash on Monday morning. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ben Haas, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the area of 108th Avenue west of 34th Street around 10:30 AM. That was where a minivan was spotted down an embankment after colliding into a tree.

PULLMAN, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO