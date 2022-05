I can't imagine what the Uvalde victims' families and what the town is going through. I know, if you are like me and my family, you are asking yourself "how can I help?" Here is one way. In an effort to show support to raise funds to help those families and community in need because of the awful tragedy in Uvalde, iHeartMedia Central Texas has launched the #UlvaldeStrong Online Auction at Uvaldestrong.net. Proceeds donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund via First State Bank of Uvalde. These auction items include a George Strait autographed guitar, a Taylor Swift autographed guitar, a Keith Urban autographed guitar and many more items. Check out the website for all the details. This is just one of many ways we can help the victims of this tragedy.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO